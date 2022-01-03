Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$61.45

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$63.22 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$16.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

