Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) PT at C$5.31

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$5.86.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

