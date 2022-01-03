Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $30.91

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 183,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,726. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

