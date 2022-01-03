Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $138.50

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.68. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

