Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $10.38

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

PGRE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.