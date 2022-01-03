Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $92.33

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RCL traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 159,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $47,970,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $45,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

