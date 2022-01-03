Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $238.33

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SWAV stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,589. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

