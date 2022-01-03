Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

