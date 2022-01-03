Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $61.19

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.19.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 448,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.