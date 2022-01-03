Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT at $38.00

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $653.55 million, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.