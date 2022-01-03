Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.46

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 16464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.