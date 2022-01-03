Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $36.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

