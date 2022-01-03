Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $102.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.