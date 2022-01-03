Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $237,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

