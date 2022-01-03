Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 75 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.02. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

