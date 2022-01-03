Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of BG stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

