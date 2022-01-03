Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 227.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.14 ($3.05).

CNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 188.30 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.65 ($3.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.55), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($245,707.62).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

