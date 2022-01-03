Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 528.50 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

