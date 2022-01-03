Cale Moodie Buys 20,700 Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,962.28.

Shares of CVE NDA traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 47.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.