Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

