Calton & Associates Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $355.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.