Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

