Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TTD opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.77, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.