Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 394,302 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 121,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $36.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.