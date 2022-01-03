Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

