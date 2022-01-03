Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

NET opened at $131.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

