Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $301.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.30 and its 200 day moving average is $276.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

