Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $372.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $243.03 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.