Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

