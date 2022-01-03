Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 200,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,421,000.

Shares of PALC opened at $41.94 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

