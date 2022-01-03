Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $137.32 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.