Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

