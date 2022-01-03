Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,080. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.