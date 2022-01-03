Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,080. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

