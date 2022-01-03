Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 967,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,202. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

