Canna Global Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 10th

Canna Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 10th. Canna Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Canna Global Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CNGLU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Canna Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

