Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 677 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

