Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,582. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

