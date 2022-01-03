Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $104.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.