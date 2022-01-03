carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CSXXY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. carsales.com has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.22.
carsales.com Company Profile
