carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSXXY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. carsales.com has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.22.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.