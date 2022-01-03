Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Catalent posted sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 800,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.