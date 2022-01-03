Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

