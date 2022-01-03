Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.46% of Central Garden & Pet worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.