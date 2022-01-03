Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Charter Communications worth $326,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $651.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $667.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

