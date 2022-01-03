Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

