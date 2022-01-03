Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

