Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.43 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

