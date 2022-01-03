Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.