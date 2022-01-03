Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 136,640 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.54.

