Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 26,012 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $68,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $239.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.