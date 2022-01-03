Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87,089 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 48,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

V stock opened at $216.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18. The company has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

